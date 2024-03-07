HSBC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 92,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,471% compared to the typical volume of 2,604 call options.

Get HSBC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. HSBC has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.