Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

HBM opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

