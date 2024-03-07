ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 70.81% and a negative return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

Shares of IPA stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.