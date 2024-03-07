Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,040,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,224,000 after buying an additional 37,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,984 shares of company stock valued at $23,476,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

