Invesco Ltd. Acquires 353,988 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $802.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

