Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 100,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 33,590 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

