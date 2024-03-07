Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.