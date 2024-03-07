Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 29,708 put options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 16,023 put options.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,474,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,546,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

