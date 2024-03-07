Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 71,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 608% compared to the average daily volume of 10,127 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $71.64.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

