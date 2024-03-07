Investors Buy Large Volume of Perrigo Call Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 42,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,263% compared to the typical volume of 1,782 call options.

Perrigo Trading Up 3.0 %

Perrigo stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. Perrigo has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,090.00%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,255,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

