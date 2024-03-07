Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 429,104 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in NOV by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,236,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 153,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

