Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 31,568 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,744% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,110 call options.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.04. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.