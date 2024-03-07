Investors Purchase High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.