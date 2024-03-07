iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.42

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.42 and last traded at $106.41, with a volume of 46830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.84.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDV. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

