Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Buys 108 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.53).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis bought 112 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($190.48).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.77) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1,396.00. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.40 ($2.38).

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

