Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 74954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Specifically, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

