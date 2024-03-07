JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

