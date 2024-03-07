Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

