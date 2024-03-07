Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Peter Egan Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Egan acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($113,021.96).

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:JSG opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Johnson Service Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.40 ($1.87). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.99. The company has a market cap of £590.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Read More

