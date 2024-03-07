JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $371.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $371.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 10.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,491.92, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.62. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.