Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $578.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.07. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the third quarter worth $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 36.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 915.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.