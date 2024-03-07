KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

NYSE:BEKE opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Institutional Trading of KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KE

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.