Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

