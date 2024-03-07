Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.20. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

