Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 55323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

