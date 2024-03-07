Kosmos Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,641 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the typical volume of 1,038 put options.
Shares of KOS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
