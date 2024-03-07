Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTA. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 269,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

