LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $90.76.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

