Mariner LLC Buys 152 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

