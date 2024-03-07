Mariner LLC Has $458.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,606,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 263,833 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $458,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

