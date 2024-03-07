Mariner LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 143.5% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $195.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.