Mariner LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

IONS opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

