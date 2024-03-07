Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of 11,521% compared to the average volume of 177 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

