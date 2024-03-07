Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MQ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.87. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Marqeta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marqeta by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marqeta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

