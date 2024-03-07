Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

