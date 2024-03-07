Medical Facilities (DR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DRGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Shares of Medical Facilities stock opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

