MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $19.95 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.