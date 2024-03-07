Molecular Partners (MOLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from $6.60 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

