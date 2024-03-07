monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.64.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com Trading Up 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $140,686,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $131,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 577.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $91,783,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $224.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,206.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. monday.com has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

