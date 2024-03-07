Mondee (MOND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondee Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MOND stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Mondee has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondee in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,795,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 36.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 585,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

