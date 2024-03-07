MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.86.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $409.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.27. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

