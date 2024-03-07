Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $749.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

MNTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

