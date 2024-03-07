Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth $420,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 501,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MEG opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

