Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $57.37 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

