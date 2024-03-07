Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) vs. Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) Head to Head Review

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 1.74 $661.56 million $4.22 9.33 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Murphy Oil and Stratex Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 19.12% 13.02% 7.06% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Murphy Oil and Stratex Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 6 0 2.60 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $46.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

