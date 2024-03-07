Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

