Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,666 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,337,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $133,680.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at $65,607,417.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302 over the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.