Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,169,000 after purchasing an additional 374,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,077. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of HQY stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
