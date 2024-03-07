Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,169,000 after purchasing an additional 374,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,077. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.