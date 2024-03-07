Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,975 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of TPX opened at $54.87 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

