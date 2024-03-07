Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.